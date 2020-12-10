Lakewood Police ask for help finding stolen car after carjacking

Police ask the public to be on the lookout for a 2000 Lincoln Continental with plate number 274-CBF.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a carjacking that left two women in their 60s injured.

Police asked that anyone who sees a 2000 Lincoln Continental with Colorado Honorably Discharged Veteran license plate number 274-CBF call 911.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., LPD agents were called to the 400 block of Benton Street, which is near West 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, on a carjacking. When agents arrived, they found two female victims, both in their 60s, suffering from injuries, LPD said.

Witnesses reported an 18- to 20-year-old man had carjacked the woman and left in the stolen car, running over one of the victims as he fled the scene, according to LPD. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The suspect is described as an 18- to 20-year-old Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a hat and red cloth mask. LPD said anyone who spots the vehicle or suspect should not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous.