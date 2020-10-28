Lakewood carjacking suspect accused of running over 2 elderly women facing attempted murder charges

Robert Eugene Harrison is facing 26 counts. He is accused of carjacking two elderly women and running them over as he fled.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is facing multiple felony charges following an assault and carjacking of two elderly woman in Lakewood earlier this month.

Robert Harrison, 42, was advised Wednesday of 26 counts he faces in relation to the Oct. 12 incident.

The arrest affidavit says Lakewood Police officers (LPD) were called to the area of 490 Benton St. for a reported robbery. When they arrived, officers discovered two women lying on the driveway and bleeding, according to the affidavit.

One of the victims is 89 years old, and the other is 78 years old, police said. The arrest affidavit says the women are sisters.

One of the women told police she and her sister were leaving to get lunch when a man jumped in the back seat of the car, the affidavit says.

The man told the women "get out, I have a gun in my pocket," according to the affidavit.

The man had his hand in his right front pants pocket, and one of the victims told police she believed he did have a gun, even though a gun was never seen, the affidavit says.

One of the sisters told police the man then opened the driver's door and pulled her out of the car. The man then went to the passenger's door and pulled the other woman out, the affidavit says.

The man hit both women with the car as he sped away, the affidavit says.

The police officer who interviewed the woman that was seated in the passenger seat stated in the affidavit that the woman appeared to be have suffered road rash and believed that she had been drug by the car.

Both were taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for serious injuries.

Harrison is facing the following counts in the case:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of first-degree assault

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of robbery of an at-risk person

Two counts of theft from an at-risk adult

Four counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft

Two counts of vehicular eluding

Obstructing a peace officer

Driving under revocation

Two violent crime counts

Harrison was taken into custody on Oct. 14. The arrest affidavit says officers spotted Harrison and two others in the stolen Lincoln at the stop light at West Colfax Avenue and Teller Street in Lakewood.

A Lakewood officer said the car made a U-turn and drove east toward Denver at a high rate, the affidavit states.

Two Lakewood police officers turned on their emergency lights and pursued the car, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the pursuit went through Denver and into Englewood. Officers said a woman in the backseat jumped out of the car as it was moving. The car came to a stop at 3495 W. University Blvd., which is at the intersection of University and Hampden Avenue. Two men ran from the car after it stopped. The driver of the car tried running into a King Soopers store, but an Englewood police officer tasered the man and took him into custody, the affidavit says.

The woman and man that were in the car during the pursuit were questioned and released, according to the affidavit.

Harrison is being held on a $1 million bond at the Jefferson County Detention Center. He's due back in court Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.