Woman in custody after Lakewood carjacking

Police said the woman took someone's car at a car wash on West Colfax Avenue on Friday afternoon and also tried to carjack two other people.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was in custody after police said she carjacked someone at a Lakewood car wash on Friday afternoon.

Lakewood Police said they got a call about 1 p.m. Friday that a woman had carjacked someone at a car wash in the 5800 block of West Colfax Avenue.

Not long after that, they got two calls of attempted carjackings, according to a Lakewood Police spokesperson.

Police said that while officers were searching the area, they spotted the suspect in a victim's car near West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. They began a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed near Harlan Street and the West 6th Avenue Frontage Road road about 2 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the suspect was being checked out medically before going to jail, police said.

