Man accused of luring girl into rec center closet pleads guilty

After the incident, Anthony Frisk was detained by several people before police arrived, an affidavit says.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during an event last year pleaded guilty this month to two charges related to the incident.

Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by several event attendees, an arrest affidavit from the Lakewood Police Department says.

According to that affidavit, Frisk worked at the Lakewood Link Recreation Center on South Reed Street, and when the alleged incident occurred he was working a special event being hosted at a different city facility to earn extra money.

He voluntarily spoke with investigators and said that at around 11 p.m. he contacted the girl to "pull her aside" to check in with her. He said he led her into a "storage room behind the counter" and closed the door.

He then asked her to do something sexual and she responded no, the affidavit says. Frisk said he responded, "I'm sorry this is kinda weird. I'm kinda weird." He said, according to the affidavit, that he then opened the door and let the girl out, and at no time did he physically touch her.

Frisk was initially charged with four counts but pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to:

Enticement of a child

Indecent exposure

The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal. He's set for sentencing on Nov. 3.

A few days after his arrest, Lakewood Police confirmed Frisk was no longer employed by the city.