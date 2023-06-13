Lakewood Police ask for tips after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Angela Selvage, 49, was struck around 9:15 p.m. on May 28 in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are asking for help identifying the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month.

Angela Selvage, 49, was struck around 9:15 p.m. on May 28 near West 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Jay Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Evidence suggests an unknown vehicle likely hit her and the driver left her in the roadway. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and mention Lakewood PD case LK23-015406.

Tipsters can also visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com They remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

