DUI, speed suspected in crash that killed Centennial woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police arrested a suspect in a crash Monday night that killed a motorcycle driver at the intersection of West Yale Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Lakewood Police Department (LPD) officers responded about 8 p.m. to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle, LPD said in a news release.
The victim, identified as Julia Ann Pacheco, 59, of Centennial, was driving the motorcycle when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.
LPD said that speed, drugs and alcohol were all being investigated as factors in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniel Howard Short, 64, was arrested at the scene and was being held in the Jefferson County jail, according to the release.
According to jail records, he was being held on suspicion of:
- Vehicular homicide
- DUI
- Drug possession
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle
- Failure to present evidence of insurance
Short's bail was set at $200,000 cash only, and he was next set to appear in court on Oct. 11, according to jail records.
Short has a history of DUI. He pleaded guilty in 1988 to driving under the influence in El Paso County, according to court records.
