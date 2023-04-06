3 men shot, 2 killed in Lakewood

The shooting happened just before noon in the 5200 block of West 14th Avenue, which is just south of Sheridan Boulevard.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three people were shot and two of them died from their injuries on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Three men were shot. One of them died at the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital, police said. The third victim was injured and was being treated at an area hospital.

According to a Lakewood Police spokesman, the shooting happened on a sidewalk near a car and is not believed to be random.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

UPDATE: Two victims have been pronounced dead. Another has been hospitalized. A suspect is not in custody but we do not believe there is any danger to the community. pic.twitter.com/wgsBCjmTLT — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) April 6, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

