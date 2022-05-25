72-year-old woman assaulted during robbery in Lakewood

Police said the assault happened near West Hampden Avenue and South Ammons Street on May 15.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman on Sunday, May 15.

Police said the woman was out for a jog when the attack occurred.

In the surveillance video released by LPD, you can see the victim fall backward as a dog appears to be lunging at her. The suspect then enters the frame as the victim staggered back to her feet.

The suspect then spins the woman around, and grabs her left arm and swings her around, the video shows. After a few seconds of grappling with the victim, the man then violently punches her in the face at least two times, knocking her down to the ground again.

The video then shows the suspect going through the woman's pockets and ripping something off of the victim's right arm.

The suspect can then be seen running off with the dog following after him.

Police said the assault happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of West Hampden Avenue and South Ammons Street in the Bear Creek neighborhood.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but she was checked out at a hospital and released, police said.