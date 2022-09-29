Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run crash

Police said a driver hit a pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street and didn't stop.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

Police said a driver heading west on West Colfax Avenue hit a pedestrian at Kendall Street just before 7 p.m. and kept going.

The vehicle is described as a white 1996 Infinity G20 with a sunroof and black wheels (below). It had a Colorado license plate with number NRO-014 at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

