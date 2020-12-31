Woman found strangled to death inside Lakewood home, police say

The suspect was arrested at a hotel in Trinidad the day after the woman was found, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested after police found a woman strangled to death inside a Lakewood home, a release from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) says.

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of South Coors Circle in the Green Mountain neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday because a person was reported as missing.

Friends of the the person who lived at the home said they found a woman dead inside the house when they arrived there. She was identified as 45-year-old Hilary Engel of Lakewood.

Police said they believe Engel died of strangulation.

Karl Aaron Bemish, 51, was identified as a suspect in the strangulation and was found a hotel in Trinidad on Wednesday, according to police.

He was arrested and is being held at the Las Animas County jail. Police said he will be transported to the Jefferson County jail where he will be held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It's not clear who lived at the home on Coors Circle or who was initially reported as missing.