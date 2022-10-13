Man shot to death in pickup truck in Lakewood

Police said a man was found shot to death on Friday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week.

Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.

The suspect then got into the victim's pickup truck for about 25 seconds, got out, and drove off in the Audi, according to police. He was last seen heading east on Jewell Avenue, crossing over Sheridan Boulevard at 5:39 p.m.

> WATCH: Lakewood police provided the above surveillance camera video from the shooting.

The victim died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

