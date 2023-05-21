St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood placed on lockdown

Police said the suspects ran into a parking garage after they were confronted Sunday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A hospital in Lakewood was placed on lockdown for about three hours while police apprehended suspects in an attempted auto theft Sunday.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said it started just after 4 p.m. when suspects tried to steal a vehicle in the parking lot of the Federal Center light rail station. They fired one round when someone confronted them, according to police. It's not clear who confronted them, but LPD said it was not one of their agents.

The suspects then ran toward St. Anthony Hospital and entered the parking garage, police said.

LPD said some individuals are in custody, but a spokesperson declined to say how many.

The lockdown was lifted just before 7 p.m., and there were no reports of any injuries. LPD said Sunday evening that there would still be police activity in the area.

