LAKEWOOD, Colo —

A man accused of robbing a Lakewood bar at gunpoint is now the suspect in a similar incident in Arvada.

Mark Mummert, 57, was arrested at around 3 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Trail’s End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave, according to a news release distributed Wednesday by the Lakewood Police Department.

Less than an hour and a half before his arrest, police said a man matching Mummert’s description walked into the Tavern on 26th bar near West 26th Avenue and Kipling Street, threatened people with a gun, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mummert now faces charges for aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Lakewood.

Police said he was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Arvada.

He is now also being held on charges related to this, according to Lakewood police.

