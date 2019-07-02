LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife who was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Lakewood apartment.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun at the Parkview Apartment Complex located at 9890 W. 26th Ave, according to a release from the agency.

Initial reports indicated that a man inside one of the apartments had shot a woman. As officers surrounded the apartment, the suspect, 60-year-old Bruce Bagwell, exited and surrendered.

After entering the apartment, officers found the body of his wife Teresa Bagwell.

Bruce Bagwell was arrested without incident.

Police have not said what they believe motivated the crime.