A Lakewood man accused of repeatedly punching his 70-year-old mother in the face has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

James Navarro, 37, faces a prison sentence of 10 to 22 years for the February 2018 attack, which happened outside his mother’s home in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street.

Prosecutors said Navarro’s mother told police that leading up to the attack, her son repeatedly threatened and harassed her – prompting her to leave her own house to get away from him.

That’s when the DA’s office said Navarro followed her into the street, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the face. Navarro’s mother said she was strangled and suffocated, and also suffered a fracture to her orbital bone, lost a tooth, and broke her elbow.

A passerby gave her a phone after the attack to call 911.

Navarro was later spotted threatening, punching and harassing a man in a wheelchair at a bus stop off West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

A person who interrupted that attack drove to a nearby police substation and officers were later able to take Navarro into custody.

© 2018 KUSA-TV