GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County District Court sentenced a man Friday to 40 years in prison for shooting his wife in their Lakewood home in April 2018.

Humberto Morales Mares, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted murder Aug. 27. Because he's in the U.S. illegally, he will be deported after he has served his sentence, according to a release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

On April 1, 2018, Lakewood Police responded to the residence at 131 S. Fenton St., where Morales Mares' wife, Carmen Escalante, 35, was shot in the chest and throat. Their 3-year-old child was also in the house.

Officers arrested Morales Mares, who told police he shot Escalante because "she made him mad," according to the release. He had a history of domestic violence.

Escalante was seriously injured in the shooting.

"This is a fitting sentence," said District Attorney Pete Weir in the release. "Domestic violence shatters lives and destroys families and communities. We must continually renew our commitment to breaking the cycle of violence."

