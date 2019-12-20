LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the stabbing of his wife was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office (DA) said in March 2018, Lakewood Police responded to 2583 E. Everett Court on a report of a man with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard screaming. They entered the home to find 33-year-old Alan Evans with blood on his hands, beard, and clothing, the district attorney's office said.

Authorities took Evans into custody and found his 33-year-old wife in a bedroom. She was bleeding and had 15 stab wounds and cuts, according to the district attorney's office.

The DA 's office said Evans had told his wife earlier that night that he had relapsed on methamphetamines, which led to an argument between the couple.

He left the house for a time and returned to find the bedroom door locked. That's when he kicked the door open and began to stab his wife, according to the DA.

DA officials said the woman continues to suffer from the stabbing incident.

On Oct. 24, Evans pleaded guilty to an attempted murder felony charge and one violent crime count.

