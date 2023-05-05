Woman fatally shot in Lakewood after suspects got upset she 'showed interest' in someone else

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot on April 30 at a Lakewood home.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is being held on a charge of first-degree murder after a woman was fatally shot in Lakewood last weekend.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, agents from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of South Marshall Street. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot to death on the front porch.

On May 4, detectives arrested 27-year-old Frankie Plasencio in connection with the woman's death. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The affidavit says on the night of the shooting, Plasencio and two other men became upset because the victim was showing interest in another man at a house party. The document says the three men were kicked out of the party because they were calling the victim names and threatening the other man.

The affidavit says the three men became very upset and got into a Porsche SUV. At least one of them fired shots at the victim and another man, who then fired back. Plasencio was the driver but did not fire any shots, according to a witness.

LPD said they are still looking for additional suspects. They asked that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police contact Detective Langley at 303-987-7104.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not released the victim's name.

Plasencio's photo was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

