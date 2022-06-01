Lakewood officer who shot shooting spree suspect released from hospital

On December 27th, the Lakewood and Denver communities faced an unimaginable tragedy when a gunman opened fire in both cities, killing five and injuring others. Among those injured was Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris. When confronted by the suspect, Agent Ferris ordered him to drop his gun. The suspect ignored her commands and shot Agent Ferris, striking her in the abdomen. Agent Ferris, shot and wounded on the ground, was able to return fire on the suspect. The suspect was shot by Agent Ferris and died on scene. If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse. Today Agent Ferris was released from the hospital with the support of her family and her family at the Lakewood Police Department. Thank you Agent Ferris. You’re our hero. Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as those who were injured and their families. Donations to help support the victims, families & survivors of this mass shooting incident in Lakewood & Denver can be made through the Colorado Healing Fund at https://www.coloradohealingfund.org/.