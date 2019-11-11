LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An agent with the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) was involved in a shooting in the 1500 block of South Harlan Street, according to a tweet from the agency.

No agents were injured, the tweet said. In a a second tweet, the agency said a weapon was recovered at the scene. No other details were provided.

Video from SKY9 shows crime scene tape surrounding the front yard of a home at the corner of West Florida Avenue and South Harlan Street.

People are asked to avoid the area, which is near West Florida Avenue South Sheridan Boulevard.

LPD refers to its officers as "agents."

This is a developing story. Check back with 9NEWS for updates.

