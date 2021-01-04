Officer-involved shooting in Lakewood

The shooting happened following a SWAT situation near West Jewell Avenue and South Kipling Parkway, according to police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A shooting involving an agent from the Lakewood Police Department was reported Thursday morning in the area of West Jewell Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

Few details about the incident are available, but a spokesperson for the department said there was some type of SWAT situation in that area that resulted in the shooting.

9NEWS has a crew headed to the area and will update this article as additional details are available.

