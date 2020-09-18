Man killed in Walmart parking lot, suspect killed by Lakewood officers

Following the fatal shooting, the suspect fled to a nearby neighborhood where he was fatally shot by officers, a spokesperson for Lakewood Police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Lakewood Walmart Friday morning was fatally shot by officers after fleeing the scene while firing a weapon, according to John Romero, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the store located near West 4th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Following the shooting, the suspect fled into a neighborhood, Romero said,

The suspect was firing his weapon erratically, according to Romero, who said several homes and a police car were hit by gunfire. Officers fatally shot the suspect during that confrontation.

Lakewood Police are currently working a homicide and officer involved shooting near 4th and Wadsworth. Please avoid the area. There is no danger to the public. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 18, 2020

The victim is an adult man in his 20s or 30s. Romero said the suspect is also an adult man around the same age.

It's not yet known what prompted the shooting. LPD said they'll work with Walmart to review any video of the shooting.