x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man killed in Walmart parking lot, suspect killed by Lakewood officers

Following the fatal shooting, the suspect fled to a nearby neighborhood where he was fatally shot by officers, a spokesperson for Lakewood Police said.
Credit: KUSA

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Lakewood Walmart Friday morning was fatally shot by officers after fleeing the scene while firing a weapon, according to John Romero, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the store located near West 4th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Following the shooting, the suspect fled into a neighborhood, Romero said,

The suspect was firing his weapon erratically, according to Romero, who said several homes and a police car were hit by gunfire. Officers fatally shot the suspect during that confrontation.

The victim is an adult man in his 20s or 30s. Romero said the suspect is also an adult man around the same age.

It's not yet known what prompted the shooting. LPD said they'll work with Walmart to review any video of the shooting.

RELATED: Officers shoot man who fled from traffic stop, fired shots at deputies, Denver police say

RELATED: 2 people shot inside car while driving on I-270 in Commerce City

RELATED: 3 men dead after 3 officer-involved shootings in the last week

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 