Lakewood police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian

Police described the vehicle as a white 2016 or 2017 Jeep Compass.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is trying to find a person who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian with their SUV before driving off early Sunday.

According to an LPD release, dispatch took several calls just before 2 a.m. of an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 285 near the South Simms Street exit.

LPD said both the pedestrian and the vehicle were heading north at the time. The pedestrian had just been let out of someone's vehicle when they were hit, according to police.

Police said it's not clear why the person was walking on the highway. They declined to reveal whether they were directly in the path of traffic or on the shoulder of the road, citing the ongoing investigation.

The pedestrian, whose gender has not been revealed, is in the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The vehicle kept going after the crash, LPD said. Police have recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene, and describe the vehicle as a white 2016 or 2017 Jeep Compass with front-end damage on the driver's side.

Other evidence will help determine the exact trim package of the Jeep, police said, but no pictures of it are available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the call LPD at 303-980-7300 or email Det. Strandberg at grestr@lakewoodco.org.

