Lakewood investigates possible explosive device

A shopping center near Jewell and Kipling was evacuated as a precaution, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police evacuated a shopping center parking lot after an agent found what may be an explosive device in a vehicle.

Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero said it all began with a domestic violence call just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Agents arrived to the address of the domestic violence call, but the suspect in had left, Romero said.

At around 2:45 p.m., a Lakewood agent spotted the suspect and pulled them over near West Jewell Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

The agent took the domestic violence suspect into custody, Romero said.

A possible explosive device was found in the vehicle and agents evacuated the shopping center's parking lot, Romero said.

The Jefferson County Bomb Squad had been called to the scene, according to Romero.

Traffic along Jewell and Kipling is not being impacted, Romero said.

The domestic violence suspect's name was not released.