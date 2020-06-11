SWAT called out after person fires gun in Lakewood

A Code Red was sent out to residents around South Sheridan Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police said they sent out Code Red alerts to people living near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue after someone fired a gun.

The Code Red advises people to stay in their homes, police said.

Police said someone fired multiple shots in the 900 block of South Sheridan.

SWAT has been called out while officers investigate, police said.

South Sheridan Boulevard is closed at West Kentucky, police said.

Police said they have not found anybody that had been hit by the gunfire.

Police are asking for people to avoid that area.

> The video above is information on how to report crimes to Crime Stoppers in the Denver metro.

Lakewood Police are currently investigating reports of multiple shots fired on the 900 block of South Sheridan. We are asking everyone to please avoid the area for your safety. If you live in the area, do not leave your home. pic.twitter.com/XPjmfmfr0V — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 5, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.