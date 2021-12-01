x
Crime

Lakewood Police responding to officer-involved shooting

The incident occurred near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street, police said.
Credit: KUSA

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) was responding to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said on Twitter.

The incident occurred near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street, LPD said.

9NEWS is working to get more information and will update this story as more details become available.

