Lakewood Police responding to officer-involved shooting

The incident occurred near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) was responding to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said on Twitter.

9NEWS is working to get more information and will update this story as more details become available.

