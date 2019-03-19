LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are asking for help identifying a man they say approached a young boy in Lakewood and asked him he wanted to see some puppies.

The 8-year-old boy told police the man approached him shortly before 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 as he walking home from a friend’s house near West Warren Avenue and West Warren Drive.

He described the man as white with blonde hair, a mustache and green eyes. He also said the man had a neck tattoo of a skull with an arrow through it and a bullet going through the eye.

Lakewood PD

The suspect was described as having a pierced ear on the same side as the neck tattoo. He was driving a white van with a possible partial license plate of FAS.

If you know anything about the incident, contact Lakewood police.

