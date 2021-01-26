Man shot to death at West Colfax motel

A 29-year-old man was found with apparent gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky Motel, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Lakewood Police (LPD) is looking for a suspect in a shooting at a motel located on West Colfax Avenue that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Officers were called out to the Blue Sky Motel at 6205 W. Colfax Ave. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning where they found a Hispanic man with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man died from his shooting injuries and his identity is not being released until they notify his next of kin.

LPD does not have any suspect information and asked anyone with information on this case to call the LPD tip line at 303-763-6800.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

