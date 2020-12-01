WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting of a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning at a motel in Wheat Ridge, according to a press release.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, the West Metro SWAT Team, which consists of members of the Lakewood and Wheat Ridge police departments, were called to the American Motel near Interstate 70 and Kipling Parkway.

Police had received information that a suspect wanted in an armed robbery was staying at the motel, according to Lakewood police.

The SWAT team attempted to talk the suspect out of his room for about two hours, but the man refused to come out.

At about 3 a.m., the SWAT team entered the suspect's room. The man was armed with a handgun and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon, according to the release.

Two members of the SWAT team, who were both Lakewood police agents, shot the suspect, the release said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the suspect will be released at a later time by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The two Lakewood agents who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which will be conducted by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS