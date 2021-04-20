Lakewood police shoot and kill armed suspect

Police were initially called to the scene for a report of shots fired Tuesday morning.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning that left one man dead, according to police.

LPD Agents were called to the area of West 5th Avenue and Benton Street for a report of shots fired, according to John Romero with LPD.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect had shot another male and both had left the area, Romero said. The victim was later located at an area hospital and his condition was unknown, according to Romero.

A perimeter was set up to search for the suspect, who was later found near West 3rd Place and Depew Street, Romero said in a release.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot agents, Romero said. The suspect raised his gun at police and was shot by an LPD sergeant, according to Romero. Evidence at the scene indicates the suspect fired his weapon as well, LPD said.

Agents began to administer CPR to the suspect, but he succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said.

The suspect's identity has not been released. A handgun belonging to the suspect was found at the scene, police said.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will investigate this shooting. Per LPD policy, the sergeant who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.