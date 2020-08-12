Police investigate shooting near Lakewood grocery store

The shooting was reported in a parking lot at West Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon near a shopping center.

The shooting happened in the 9100 block of West Colfax Avenue – which is near Garrison Street. According to Google Maps, there is a Safeway and Natural Grocers in the shopping center.

Police have not said if any suspects are in custody. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No details about that person's identity or what led up to the shooting have been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

