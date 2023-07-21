Brothers arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Lakewood

Patrick Plasencio was arrested Tuesday. His brother, Frankie Plasencio, was already in custody related to the shooting of Amanda Bobian.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man who's been wanted since April in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old woman in Lakewood was arrested this week.

With assistance from Denver Police, Lakewood Police located and arrested 25-year-old Patrick Plasencio on Tuesday. He's being held for investigation of first-degree murder for the death of Amanda Bobian. His older brother, Frankie Plasencio, was arrested May 4 during a traffic stop in Pueblo while driving the SUV associated with the shooting. He also faces a first-degree murder charge in Bobian's death.

Shortly before 3 a.m. April 30, agents from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of South Marshall Street. When they arrived, they found Bobian's body on the front porch.

"We want justice," said Ricardo Bobian, Amanda's uncle. "We understood that doesn't undo what happened to Amanda, doesn't bring her back, but it's important that those responsible are held accountable for their senseless actions."

According to an arrest affidavit, the two brothers and another man had been asked to leave the residence due to an altercation. They went outside, and the altercation continued on the front porch, the document says.

The three men eventually got into a Porsche SUV and fired several gunshots at the home. Bobian, who was on the porch, was fatally wounded. A witness returned gunfire toward the SUV, the affidavit says.