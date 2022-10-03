x
Crime

Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police

The Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at a Lakewood Police officers.

The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of:

  • Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Felony menacing

About 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Police responded to reports of shoplifting at the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. Employees said a man and a woman were seen leaving the store with hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise, police said in a news release.

Employees said that the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed at them before running from the scene, police said.

Lakewood Police officers immediately began searching the area and found the man, who ran. Officers chased him, and the man fired several rounds at a detective and officer.

The detective and officer didn't return fire, police said.

The man disappeared into a neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter, and West Metro SWAT began a yard-to-yard search. They found the suspect and took him into custody.

The woman who was with Arellano was identified as Gwendolyn Gallegos, 57, who was cited for theft, police said.

Arellano had a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Credit: Lakewood Police Department
Richard Lee Arellano

