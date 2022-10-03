Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police

The Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at a Lakewood Police officers.

The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of:

Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

Aggravated robbery

Felony menacing

About 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Police responded to reports of shoplifting at the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. Employees said a man and a woman were seen leaving the store with hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise, police said in a news release.

Employees said that the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed at them before running from the scene, police said.

Lakewood Police officers immediately began searching the area and found the man, who ran. Officers chased him, and the man fired several rounds at a detective and officer.

The detective and officer didn't return fire, police said.

The man disappeared into a neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter, and West Metro SWAT began a yard-to-yard search. They found the suspect and took him into custody.

The woman who was with Arellano was identified as Gwendolyn Gallegos, 57, who was cited for theft, police said.

Arellano had a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.