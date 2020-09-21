Suspect in Lakewood Walmart shooting has been arrested 38 times since 1992

That suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Lyvon Paul of Denver. Police said last month he slammed into a Wheat Ridge police patrol car.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood Walmart last week, and was fatally shot by officers, had been arrested dozens of times before, court documents show.

That suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Lyvon Paul of Denver, according to John Romero, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

The shooting last week happened in the parking lot of the store located near West 4th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Paul, fired multiple rounds at the victim who was sitting in his car. The victim, 27-year-old Steven Scott Hargis of Lakewood, died at the scene.

After the shooting, police said Paul fled and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack employees and customers at the Grease Monkey located at 395 Wadsworth Blvd.

Paul fled again, and several homes and a police car were hit by gunfire. Paul was fatally shot by officers, Romero said.

Paul had been arrested 38 times since 1992 and had been convicted of drinking and driving five times, according to documents and other records obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Last month, Paul was driving a pickup and sustained minor injuries after he slammed into a Wheat Ridge police patrol car narrowly missing a tow truck driver who was helping with a disabled vehicle, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Police suspect alcohol was involved in the wreck.