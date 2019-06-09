LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman is in custody and is under investigation for murder after police said she shot her husband after an argument.

Officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call at 2575 S. Sheridan Blvd. just after 3 a.m. on July 26.

When they arrived, police said they found 41-year-old Patrick Begley dead in the home.

According to an arrest affidavit, he had gotten into an argument with his wife, Shannan Dea Begley, 39, and then the couple struggled over a gun.

Shannan Begley has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of her husband.

She is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail. Her preliminary hearing has been set for November 15.

