Former Bronco arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault

Lance Ball was arrested Monday in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault after a domestic violence disturbance in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a house near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard on Monday after a neighbor reported that the victim had run to her house, bleeding from the head, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim told deputies that Ball had returned home after golfing, during which he had been drinking, and had started an argument. The deputies were told he strangled the victim, broke home furnishings and took a watch from the victim's wrist and threw it into the street. The victim also said he threw a cellphone, which hit the victim in the head, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ball was taken into custody on suspicion of:

Second-degree assault (Class 3 felony)

Telephone - obstruct service (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief (Class 2 misdemeanor)

Ball, 37, was a running back in the NFL and played for the Broncos between 2009 and 2012. He also played on the practice squads for the St. Louis Rams (2008), the Indianapolis Colts (2008) and the Tennessee Titans (2009).

Ball is set to appear in court for the formal filing of charges on Friday.

