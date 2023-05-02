Former teacher arrested for alleged sex assault on student

John McMillan taught at Landmark Academy in Adams County from 2011 to 2022, and then taught at Fort Lupton Middle School in Weld County until December 2022.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A former teacher at a charter school in Adams County was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Commerce City Police (CCPD) announced the arrest of 40-year-old John McMillan in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force, which is made up of members from CCPD and the Brighton Police Department, investigated the case.

McMillan is accused of having sexual contact with a student between Aug. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, while he was a teacher at Landmark Academy which is located in Reunion. McMillan taught at Landmark from 2011 until the end of the 2022 school year, according to police.

He was then hired at Fort Lupton Middle School in Weld County. McMillan worked at that school from August 2022 to December 2022.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has charged McMillan with:

Sexual Assault on a Child - pattern of abuse

Sexual Assault on a Child by a person in a position of trust

Both of the charges are class 3 felonies.

Commerce City Police is asking anyone who may have information about McMillan's alleged crimes to call Detective Baez at 303-289-8128. Information can also be left on the Commerce City Police tip line at 303-289-3626.





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.