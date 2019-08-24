DENVER —

The Denver Police Department (DPD) warned there could be a “large police presence” near an intersection in the River North neighborhood Saturday morning as officers search for two burglary suspects who were last seen running away.

The activity is centered on the area of 35th and Blake streets, according to a tweet from DPD.

Road closures are possible in the area.

It’s not clear where the burglary happened. Police also did not give a description of the suspects or say if anyone was in danger.

DPD said to check their Twitter for updates.

