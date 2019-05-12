DENVER — An anonymous donor has come forward to increase the reward for information in the 2009 killing of a man in Denver to $50,000. The reward had been $12,000.

Ivory Mefford was shot and killed on May 30, 2009, in the 1600 block of E. 31st Ave., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Around 5:30 a.m. that morning, DPD received a 911 call about a man on the ground in that area. They located Mefford on the sidewalk between a bus bench and the grass and observed that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Detectives said they can't account for Mefford's whereabouts between about 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. In a 2016 video produced by DPD, Mefford's mom Patricia Rush made a plea for information about her son's killers. She said he was her only child.

"Please, I know, people know what's out there," Rush said in 2016. "They need to come forward and do the right thing. If you can't come forward, you're just as guilty as the person who shot the bullet."

While detectives have been working the case since then, they need more information to identify the person responsible.

"We didn't have a lot of evidence in this case," said Det. Mark Crider with DPD. "What's important on these cold cases is that if someone has just one piece of information that they feel is not important which could be very important.to us, it could break a case wide open."

If you have information about this crime, you can report it anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or visit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com

