Man arrested after pursuit of vehicle that almost hit multiple deputies, Sheriff's Office says

The pursuit Saturday evening in Fort Collins ended when the vehicle crashed. The suspect fled the scene and was found in a back yard, authorities said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempting to hit deputies with a stolen vehicle and leading law enforcement on a chase through Fort Collins, according to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO's Strategic Enforce Unit located a stolen car in the parking of West Elizabeth Street and South Taft Hill Road. Police followed the vehicle to an apartment complex parking lot in block 1000 of Hobbit Street, the release says.

Deputies blocked in the vehicle with their cars on the front and rear bumpers. This technique, called a vehicle pinch maneuver, is used in high-risk situations in hopes of preventing a suspect's escape and a car chase, LCSO said.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Joseph Rendon, 29, reversed the stolen vehicle into one of the LCSO patrol cars, nearly running over a deputy. Rendon then drove at the remaining patrol cars and sped away over a retaining wall to the street, LCSO said.

Deputies pursued Rendon but stopped due to his erratic driving, the release says.

Not long after, deputies spotted the vehicle and restarted the pursuit with additional backup. Rendon drove the stolen car into two LCSO vehicles, barely missing them, LCSO said.

Deputies used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the car and roll it over. LCSO said the vehicle crashed near West Horsetooth Road and Goodell Lane, according to the release.

Rendon was ejected from the vehicle and ran through a field. Deputies found him in the back yard of a residence, LCSO said.

LCSO said Rendon was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash and will be booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations:

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Theft of motor vehicle parts

Vehicular eluding

Criminal mischief

Second-degree criminal trespass

Resisting arrest

Driving under suspension reckless endangerment

Driving without a seat belt

Criminal possession of an ID document

The other man in the stolen car was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. LCSO said he was not arrested.

While the crash was investigated, West Horsetooth Road was closed between South Taft Hill Road and Seneca Street for about three and a half hours, LCSO said.