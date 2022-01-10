1 person shot after vehicle pursuit involving Larimer County deputies

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Mulberry Street.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A person was shot after leading Larimer County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended near Interstate 25 and Mulberry Street. The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Mountain Vista Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic is being diverted from Mountain Vista Drive to Timberline Road to Mulberry Street and back to I-25, the sheriff's office said.

I-25 NB is now OPEN. I-25 SB is diverted at Mnt Vista Dr to Timberline Rd to CO-14 back to I-25 SB. CO-14 is OPEN. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) January 10, 2022

The condition of the person involved is not yet known. Deputies did not say how many deputies were involved.

Deputies have not said what lead up to the pursuit and the shooting. The 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. We will be updating as information becomes available.

