34-year-old man arrested after 3 IEDs and a Molotov cocktail discovered at his home

Nicholas Dice is being held on suspicion of five felony counts in the Larimer County Detention Center.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they found three improvised explosive devices (IEDS) and a Molotov cocktail in his home.

Nicholas Dice, 34, is being held in the Larimer County Detention Center under no bond. He is being held on suspicion of five felonies:

Three counts of possession of explosive device

Possession of incendiary device

Violation of bond conditions

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Dice was arrested in May after a traffic stop showed he had an outstanding warrant. During a search of Dice's vehicle, deputies found a stolen handgun, a chemical agent riot grenade, other firearms and knives, and methamphetamine, according to a release from LCSO.

In June, Larimer County investigators were contacted by Kansas Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents who told LCSO that Dice had an explosive device detonate in his basement while he was working on it, according to the release. LCSO said based on that information, they began looking closer at Dice and gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant for Dice's home in the 100 block of Meadow Lane just outside of the Fort Collins city limits.

The search warrant was executed Wednesday morning, according to LCSO. The sheriff's office said Dice's home had to be cleared for hazards before investigators could enter. Once cleared, the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad, LCSO investigators and special agents from the FBI and ATF found the IEDs and the Molotov cocktail, LCSO said. Other firearms and weapons were also found which violated Dice's bond conditions from his May arrest.

Dice is scheduled to be court Thursday afternoon for advisement of charges related to this case.