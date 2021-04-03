1 killed, 2 injured at Fort Collins hotel

Deputies said they responded to a disturbance call at the Clarion Inn at I-25 and East Mulberry Street Wednesday morning.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 43-year-old man died following a disturbance call at a Larimer County hotel Wednesday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Thursday.

Deputies were called to a disturbance at the Quality/Clarion Inn just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, LCSO said. The hotel is located at the Interstate 25 and East Mulberry Street interchange.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a 34-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, a news release from LCSO said. The man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Another person was also injured and treated at the scene by medical personnel, according to LCSO.

The man, said to be a transient, died from his injuries, LCSO said. The woman was later transferred to a Denver-area hospital for further treatment of her injuries, according to deputies.

The identities of the people involved have not been released by the sheriff's or coroner's offices.

Larimer County deputies said they are working with the coroner's office to "examine forensic evidence at the scene." LCSO added they will release more information when it becomes available.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

