Woman arrested in connection with Larimer County missing person case

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the case dates back to 2016.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Larimer County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Grand Junction woman in connection with a missing person case from 2016.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), investigators arrested 57-year-old Cynthia Elaine Wilkinson in Highlands Ranch on March 4 on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder and one count of theft.

She was booked at the Douglas County Jail, LCSO said, and transferred to the Larimer County Jail Friday.

LCSO said the arrest stems from a 2016 missing person case, but has not provided any details about that case.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released when they believe it will not jeopardize the case.

