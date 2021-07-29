Suspect injured after deputy-involved shooting in Berthoud

The shooting happened Wednesday night near 2nd Street and Welch Avenue in Berthoud.

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and the Loveland Police Department (LPD) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Berthoud.

At about 10 a.m., deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver near 2nd Street and Welch Avenue, according to a release from LCSO.

Ten minutes later, the suspect and deputies "exchanged gunfire" at that location, LCSO said.

None of the deputies involved were injured and the suspect was transported to an area hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

LCSO did not say what lead up to the exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

