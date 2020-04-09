Wanted suspect being tracked by law enforcement crashes into retaining wall, hits police vehicle

Deputies tracked the suspect from Fort Collins to Loveland using a GPS device they placed on his vehicle.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was initially wanted for his involvement in a drug deal and for driving with a suspended license now faces charges for first-degree assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding and more following an incident that culminated in his arrest on Thursday night.

Deputies first encountered the suspect, identified as Cecil Sturkie, 46, earlier that day near Interstate 25 and East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. According to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU) spotted him involved in some sort of drug deal.

When investigators followed Sturkie, the release says they confirmed he had a revoked driver’s license, and police tried to pull him over.

Sturkie instead drove away, and investigators followed him just long enough to deploy a GPS tracking device on his vehicle, according to the release.

A short time later, the release says officers tracked Sturkie’s vehicle to a cul-de-sac in Loveland, and once again attempted to pull him over. However, the release says, the suspect instead rammed into an SEU vehicle, drove between two homes and crashed into a wood retaining wall.

Sturkie attempted to run away, but was apprehended a short time later, the release says.

He was taken to the Larimer County Jail on a $35,000 bond, and now faces charges for:

- Attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer

- Vehicular eluding

- Possession of burglary tools

- Criminal mischief

- Tampering with physical evidence

- Violation of bail bond conditions

- Driving with a suspended license

- Resisting arrest

- Possession of drug paraphernalia