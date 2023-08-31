Six injured in crash after possible road rage shooting

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said no one was hit by gunfire.

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a shooting that led to a car crash and fire near Wellington Thursday evening.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a report of a possible road rage shooting at Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287. Their investigation so far has determined that someone in a vehicle reportedly fired shots at another vehicle.

The victims' vehicle crashed and caught fire, the sheriff's office said, and the other vehicle left the scene.

The sheriff's office said none of the six people in the victims' vehicle were hit by gunfire, but they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

An ambulance that responded to the scene also caught fire, according to the sheriff's office. It's not clear why it caught fire. No one was hurt.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

