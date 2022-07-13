Man injured after shooting involving Larimer County deputies

The shooting happened Tuesday night near East Prospect Road and Sharp Point Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was injured and transported to the hospital following a shooting involving deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) on Tuesday night.

At about 10:33 p.m., an LCSO deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving at a high rate of speed on South Timberline Road, according to a release from LCSO.

The vehicle turned onto East Prospect Road heading eastbound and stopped near Sharp Point Drive, LCSO said.

The suspect, a man, opened the door and fired a handgun, according to LCSO. A second LCSO deputy arrived on scene and both deputies returned fire. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, LCSO said.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been notified and will take over the investigation, according to LCSO.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.