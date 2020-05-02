LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they need the public's help to locate a suspect who was involved in a Fort Collins homicide.

On Jan. 31, deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the 200 block of Link Lane in Fort Collins. When they arrived they found the victim, identified as Timothy Bryant, 38.

Investigators still need to locate Efren Jose Almeida who is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Police said he is a transient known to drive a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with unknown license plates.

Authorities have already arrested Nicole Lenae Gibson of Laramie, Wyoming in connection to the case. She was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, which is a class 6 felony.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Almeida is asked to call LCSO Investigator Steve Gates at 970-498-5169.

