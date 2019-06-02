LA SALLE, Colo. — An officer from the LaSalle Police Department was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the 19th judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. after the officer responded to a call for service involving a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 85 and County Road 394 in unincorporated Weld County near LaSalle.

The release did not say specifically if anyone was injured during the incident, however, it also mentioned that medical conditions of the parties involved would not be released.

Investigators are looking for any information that will further this investigation. If anyone in the community has any information call Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9678 or Sergeant Ben Endreson with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2870.

This isn't the first shooting an officer with the LaSalle Police Department has been involved in over the past 30 days. An unidentified officer with the department fired their gun during a police chase involving an off-duty Adams County deputy.

The deputy passed away two days after the Jan. 16 shooting.

That shooting remains under investigation and details remain scarce.

